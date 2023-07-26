Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 267,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 427,066 shares.The stock last traded at $100.97 and had previously closed at $97.82.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

