Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Approximately 267,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 427,066 shares.The stock last traded at $100.97 and had previously closed at $97.82.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the first quarter worth $46,000. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Trading Up 3.4 %
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
