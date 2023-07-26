Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.20-12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.64. Ryder System also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE R opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.