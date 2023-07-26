Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Ryder System by 207.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Ryder System by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

