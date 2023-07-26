Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.20-$12.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.47 billion-$9.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.21 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Up 7.5 %

R traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,560. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on R shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

