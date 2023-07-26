Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.20-$12.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 665,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,560. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.