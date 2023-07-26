Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.
Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:R opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System
In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ryder System by 207.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Oddity Tech’s AI-Powered Debut Sparks Optimism For ’23 IPO Market
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Skeptics In Pulte Homes Next Bull Run May Get Burnt
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.