Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. Ryder System also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.20-12.70 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 14.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ryder System by 207.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

