Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,016 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 959,056 shares in the company, valued at $31,888,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $2,159,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,043,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.