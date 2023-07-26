Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 46,009 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Stock

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $151,829.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351,581 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 521 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,698.46.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,194 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $23,308.56.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,070 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $9,762.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,874 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,068.06.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 358,678 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $1,129,835.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 179 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $572.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,046 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $38,547.20.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,574 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $46,491.06.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,893 shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $21,919.74.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0105 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

