Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

SASR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 114,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SASR. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

