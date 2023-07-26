Sanmina (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 180,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,554. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,566,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.