Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 725,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 116,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $904,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

