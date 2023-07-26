Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Savaria Trading Down 2.3 %

Savaria stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.86. 45,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$17.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.23.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.05). Savaria had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of C$211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.7054264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

