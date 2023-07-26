Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Paul Crawford Buys 555,556 Shares

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Crawford acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.08 ($67,567.62).
Paul Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 21st, Paul Crawford 10,000,000 shares of Sayona Mining stock.
Sayona Mining Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.
About Sayona Mining
Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sayona Mining
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.