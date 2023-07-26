Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Position Lifted by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International makes up 1.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.94. 291,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.