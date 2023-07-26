Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 7.3%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 177,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 577,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $60,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the first quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

