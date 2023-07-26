Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Down 7.3%

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 177,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 577,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Scilex Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
