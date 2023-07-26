Scotiabank Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $64.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. 4,895,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $36.44 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after buying an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

