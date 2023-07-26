Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 458,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $90.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.