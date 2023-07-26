SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Jesus Llorca Sells 2,392 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $28,919.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,773.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,132.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69.

SEACOR Marine Stock Up 1.4 %

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $332.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.