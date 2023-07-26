SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Jesus Llorca Sells 3,511 Shares

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,132.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $28,919.28.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $36,858.69.

Shares of SMHI opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

