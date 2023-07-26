SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) CFO Sells $28,919.28 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $28,919.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,773.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jesus Llorca also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

On Friday, July 21st, Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,132.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jesus Llorca sold 328 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $3,936.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jesus Llorca sold 3,069 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $36,858.69.

SEACOR Marine Stock Performance

Shares of SMHI opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.61. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SEACOR Marine in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

About SEACOR Marine

(Get Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.