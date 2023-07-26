Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.36)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. 3,509,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $83.64.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

