Seagen (SGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. Seagen has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.19 and a 200-day moving average of $182.21.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Institutional Trading of Seagen

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,102,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

