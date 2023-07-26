Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Atmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

ATO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.40. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

