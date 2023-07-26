SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. 664,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,725. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 43.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

