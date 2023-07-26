Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$0.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Selective Insurance Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.99 EPS.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

SIGI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

