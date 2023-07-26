Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. Selective Insurance Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.99-$0.99 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

