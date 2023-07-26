Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.22. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum purchased 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,113,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after acquiring an additional 84,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,875,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SIGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

