Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

