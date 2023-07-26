Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 1,481,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

