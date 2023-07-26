Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.94 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.79. 1,481,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

