ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,122,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after purchasing an additional 245,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after purchasing an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 139,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 110,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 295,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

