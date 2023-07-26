SES AI (NYSE:SES) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Critical Contrast

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98% Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -22.15 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.71 -$39.57 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

SES AI has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SES AI and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

SES AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 379.90%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

