SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 23,855 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,278.87% and a negative return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

