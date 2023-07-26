SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 267.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.73.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,542 shares of company stock worth $3,430,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $286.72. 269,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.00. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

