SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 1,326,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,445. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.