SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 25,140 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 736.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,359,735,150,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIPC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. 192,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,102. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

