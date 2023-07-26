SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,277 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

