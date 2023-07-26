SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 67,220 GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of GDS by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $839,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $77,890,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 793,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,980. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

