SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 342.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sabre by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

