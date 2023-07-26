SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. 330,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,170. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

