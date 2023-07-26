SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

DB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 4,243,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

