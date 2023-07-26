SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 130.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period.

DRH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

