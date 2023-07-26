SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 712,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,155. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.47.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QFIN. TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

