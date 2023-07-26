SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 526.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

