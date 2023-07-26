SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. 1,815,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,550. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Profile



Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

