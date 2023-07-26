SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 27,586.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

