SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,809. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CPK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

