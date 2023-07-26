SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Littelfuse by 36.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 55.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 181,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,325 shares of company stock worth $2,425,613. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.24. 79,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day moving average of $264.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

