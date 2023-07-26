SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $171.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,384. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

