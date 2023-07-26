SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,592 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 849.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.1 %

PCH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 252,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,115. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.21.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.